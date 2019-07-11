Marcellus Wiley: ‘It’s a great move by Melvin Gordon’ to hold out for new contract

Marcellus Wiley shares his thoughts on reports Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is deciding to hold out for a new deal and if he doesn't get one he'll demand a trade. Hear why Wiley thinks Le'Veon Bell set a precedent others like Gordon will follow.

