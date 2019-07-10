Marcellus Wiley: ‘It won’t be crazy’ if the Cowboys let Dak Prescott go due to their abundance of talent

Marcellus Wiley says 'it won't be crazy' if the Dallas Cowboys let Dak Prescott go after the 2019 NFL season. Hear why he thinks Dak falls short on the Cowboys roster with an 'abundance of talent.'

