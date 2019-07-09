Stephen Jackson thinks Russell Westbrook should be traded to the Miami Heat: ‘He would be appreciated’
Stephen Jackson responds to reports that Russell Westbrook 'welcomes' the idea of being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hear why he thinks Westbrook would be 'appreciated' on the Miami Heat.
