Jason Whitlock believes Kawhi’s move to the Clippers has ended the LeBron era
Video Details
- Kawhi Leonard
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Pacific
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- West
- West
-
Jason Whitlock does his Daily Whitlogue about LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard on today's show. Hear why he thinks Kawhi and the Los Angeles Clippers will make that next leap.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618