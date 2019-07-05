Ric Bucher doesn’t think Zion WIlliamson will have a ‘LeBron-like’ impact on the NBA

Video Details

Ric Bucher doesn't think Zion WIlliamson will have a 'LeBron-like' impact on the NBA. Find out why Ric doesn't see the comparison, even as rookies when LeBron first entered the league.

More Videos »