Marcellus Wiley: Tension with Draymond wasn’t reason for KD leaving, but it ‘confirmed why he would leave’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Draymond Green
- East
- East
- Golden State Warriors
- Kevin Durant
- Marcellus Wiley
- Pacific
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- West
- West
-
Recent reports have suggested that Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors because of his feud with Draymond Green but Marcellus Wiley isn't buying that.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618