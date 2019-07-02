Jim Jackson weighs in on Enes Kanter saying the Blazers gave him 6 minutes to decide on a contract
Jim Jackson joins Jason Whitlock and Ric Bucher to discuss NBA contract negotiations. Hear what he thinks about Enes Kanter saying the Portland Trailblazers only game him six minutes to make a decision.
