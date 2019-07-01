Ric Bucher dislikes the Warriors acquiring D’Angelo Russell to replace departing KD
Ric Bucher dislikes the Golden State Warriors acquiring D'Angelo Russell to replace a departing Kevin Durant. Hear why he doesn't think he has 'Warriors DNA whatsoever' and wouldn't be a good fit for the team.
