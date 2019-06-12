Cuttino Mobley thinks AD may be adding too much pressure on himself by wanting to play for the Lakers
Anthony Davis reportedly wants to play with LeBron James for the Los Angeles Lakers but Cuttino Mobley thinks that he may be putting too much pressure on himself by playing for a franchise like the Lakers.
