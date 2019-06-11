Ric Bucher on KD’s injury: ‘The Warriors collectively had the ability to say this is a bad bet’
Ric Bucher joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to talk about Kevin Durant. Hear why he believes the Golden State Warriors as a collective 'had the ability to say this is a bad bet’ in KD playing during Game 5.
