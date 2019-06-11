Marcellus Wiley points to ‘emotional context’ as to what led to Kevin Durant’s injury
Video Details
Marcellus Wiley weighs in on Kevin Durant leaving Game 5 due to injury after coming back to the NBA Finals. Marcellus uses a couple of examples in sports as to what led to KD's injury.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618