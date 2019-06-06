Marcellus Wiley on the NBA banning Warriors part-owner for pushing Lowry: ‘You got to protect your players’
The NBA has announced that the Golden State Warriors' part-owner has been banned from attending the rest of the NBA Finals for pushing Kyle Lowry during Game 3. Hear why Marcellus Wiley thinks he should be suspended from courtside action for one year.
