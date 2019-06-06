Ric Bucher reacts to the NBA’s ban of Warriors part-owner after courtside incident in Game 3
Despite the courtside push, Ric Bucher explains why he thinks what was said by the Golden State Warriors part-owner Mark Stevens, according to Kyle Lowry, is also important in dictating further punishment besides being banned for the rest of the Finals.
