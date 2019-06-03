Marcellus Wiley explains how the Warriors’ dynasty is proving what past super teams could not
Video Details
- Golden State Warriors
- Marcellus Wiley
- Pacific
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- Story of the Day
- West
- West
-
Marcellus Wiley talks about the Golden State Warriors on today's show. Hear him explain why the past super teams of the NBA were not able to get it done and is why the Warriors should be commended.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618