Marcellus Wiley: Raiders may have ‘perfect mix’ in locker room with addition of Incognito

Video Details

The Oakland Raiders' signing of Richie Incognito has drawn criticism from some, but Marcellus Wiley recalls personal experiences in supporting the move. Hear why he believes the Raiders may now have the 'perfect mix' of players in the locker room with the addition of Incognito.

More Videos »