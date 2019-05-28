Jason Whitlock: Kawhi Leonard proved he’s the best player in the NBA after this postseason run
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Golden State Warriors
- Kawhi Leonard
- Kevin Durant
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Pacific
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- Toronto Raptors
- West
- West
-
Jason Whitlock does his Daily Whitlogue about Kawhi Leonard on today's show. Hear him explain why Kawhi's silent killer mentality and defensive prowess puts him over Kevin Durant and LeBron James as the bets player in the NBA.
