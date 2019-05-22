Jason Whitlock: Playoff exposure is currently impacting Giannis’ status as an NBA superstar
Jason Whitlock does his Daily Whitlogue on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Hear why he believes the NBA Playoffs have affected our view of many stars and the Eastern Conference Finals have now claimed Giannis.
