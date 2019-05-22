Keith Thurman says he’ll prove Manny Pacquiao doesn’t deserve to be at the top at 40 years old
Keith Thurman and Manny Pacquiao join today's show to discuss their upcoming fight on July 20th. Pacquiao and Thurman explain why this fight is one of their greatest accomplishments.
