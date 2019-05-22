Whitlock and Wiley believe the Warriors don’t need Kevin Durant to win this year’s championship
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley discuss why the Golden State Warriors would still be the favorite to win the NBA Finals this year without Kevin Durant. Wiley explains why the matchups in the East are favorable for Warriors.
