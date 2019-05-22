Marcellus Wiley: Giannis Antetokounmpo has ‘absolutely’ been exposed in the East Finals vs. Raptors
Marcellus Wiley gives his thoughts on Giannis Antetokounmpo's performance in the Eastern Conference Finals. Hear why he thinks Giannis is going through what every upcoming superstar in NBA history deals with.
