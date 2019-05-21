Marcellus Wiley has no problem with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s comments after his Game 3 performance
Giannis Antetokounmpo made comments stating that he's not disappointed in his Game 3 performance because it was just a game. Hear Marcellus Wiley defend Giannis' statement.
