Cuttino Mobley weighs in on Magic Johnson’s comments regarding Rob Pelinka
Video Details
Cuttino Mobley thinks there's more to blame than Magic Johnson for the Los Angeles Lakers dysfunction, but doesn't agree with the way he handled his response regarding Rob Pelinka correctly.
