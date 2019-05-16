Cuttino Mobley: Kawhi Leonard’s fatigue and lack of trust in teammates led to Raptors’ Game 1 loss
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Cuttino Mobley
- East
- East
- Kawhi Leonard
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- Toronto Raptors
-
Cuttino Mobley joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss the Milwaukee Buck vs. the Toronto raptors on today's show. Hear why Mobley thinks Kawhi Leonard needs to trust his teammates more.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618