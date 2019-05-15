Cuttino Mobley believes the Raptors have a better chance than the Bucks to dethrone Warriors

Cuttino Mobley joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss the Eastern Conference Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks. Hear why he thinks the Raptors depth makes them a potential tougher matchup for the Golden State Warriors.

