Jason Whitlock: The Warriors just put an asterisk next to Kevin Durant’s championships
Jason Whitlock does his Daily whitlogue on today's show about Kevin Durant. Hear why Whitlock believes the Golden State Warriors success without KD during the last two playoff games has impacted the weight of his titles.
