Are the Pelicans the right team for Zion Williamson? Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley weigh in
Video Details
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley discuss Zion Williamson's future in the NBA. Hear why they both agree that Zion has a great opportunity ahead of him if the New Orleans Pelicans draft him.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618