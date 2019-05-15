Marcellus Wiley thinks Kevin Durant isn’t bothered by the Warriors current success in his absence
Video Details
Marcellus Wiley discusses Kevin Durant's legacy on today's show. Hear why he believes the Golden State Warriors succeeding with KD out doesn't affect the superstar, but he should take notice.
