Jason Whitlock believes failure to sign Ty Lue signals that Lakers management is ‘over’ LeBron
Video Details
- Holy Cross Crusaders
- Holy Cross Crusaders
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Pacific
- Patriot League
- Patriot League
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- West
- West
-
The Los Angeles Lakers were dealt yet another blow yesterday after being unable to reach terms with Ty Lue to become the next HC of the team. Hear why Jason Whitlock believes this latest event signals that ownership is 'over' LeBron James.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618