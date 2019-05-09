How will Kevin Durant’s injury impact the Warriors’ title run? Cuttino Mobley weighs in
Video Details
- Cuttino Mobley
- Golden State Warriors
- Houston Rockets
- Kevin Durant
- Pacific
- Southwest
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- West
- West
-
Cuttino Mobley and Jim Jackson react to Kevin Durant expected to miss Game 6 and 7 against the Houston Rockets with a mild calf sprain. Hear how they think KD's injury will impact the Golden State Warriors' title run.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618