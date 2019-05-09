Jim Jackson thinks Tom Thibodeau can ‘go back to the man he was’ if he joins Lakers as an assistant
Reports have surfaced that LeBron James wants Tom Thibodeau to joins the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff as an assistant. Hear why Jim Jackson is in favor of him joining the team.
