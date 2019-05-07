Marcellus Wiley defends Le’Veon Bell’s comments on why he’s not at the Jets voluntary practices
Marcellus Wiley discuss Le'Veon Bell's comments on 'sticking to the formula' that works for him instead of being at the New York Jets voluntary practices. Hear why Marcellus respects what he's doing as long as he's ready to play.
