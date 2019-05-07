Jim Jackson believes Brad Stevens has struggled dealing with the ‘ego’ of Kyrie Irving
- Boston Celtics
- Kyrie Irving
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
Jim Jackson joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley today to give his take on the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics series. Hear why Jim thinks that that a reason for the Celtics struggles is that HC Brad Stevens is having a difficult time managing Kyrie Irving's ego.
