Marcellus Wiley thinks Nick Bosa should stick to what he believes in when responding to media
Nick Bosa came under fire before the NFL Draft for remarks he made on social media and is now changing his tune on previous stances when speaking to the media. Hear why Marcellus Wiley has issues with the way that Bosa is handling the media now.
