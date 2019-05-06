Matt Barnes reacts to LeBron James’ response regarding Magic stepping down so abruptly
Video Details
Matt Barnes joins Jason Wiitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss LeBron James' 'The Shop' reaction to the way Magic Johnson stepped down from his position with the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why he thinks Magic would've gave LeBron notice if he had another chance.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618