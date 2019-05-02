‘Go challenge yourself’: Cuttino Mobley has a strong message about Kevin Durant’s free agency decision
Video Details
Cuttino Mobley joins Jason Whitlock to discuss Kevin Durant's impending free agency decision and if he should be chasing legacy or happiness. Mobley believes KD must challenge himself to reach the top all-time rankings.
