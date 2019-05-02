Mark Schlereth believes Dak Prescott is under more pressure to perform this season than Jason Garrett
With Dak Prescott playing in a contract year and HC Jason Garrett possibly on the hot seat, Mark Schlereth believes that Dak is under more pressure than Garrett to perform this season for the Dallas Cowboys.
