Marcellus Wiley: If the Lakers don’t land free agents it won’t be due to Jeanie Buss & Linda Rambis

Video Details

Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock defend Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis after the recent report about the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why Marcellus thinks the blame for the Lakers not landing a big star in the upcoming free agency doesn't fall on them.

