Jason Whitlock: James Harden’s proving he’s hunting sympathy more than championships in series vs. Warriors
Video Details
For today's Daily Whitlogue, Jason whitlock looks at James Harden's playoff series against the Golden State Warriors and makes the case that the Houston Rockets shooting guard is chasing sympathy rather than wins.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618