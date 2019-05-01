Mark Schlereth: Cowboys would be wise to spend money on Dak rather than Zeke in the long run

The Dallas Cowboys selected 2 RBs in the 2019 NFL Draft, possibly signaling the end of Ezekiel Elliott's time with the team. Hear why Mark Schlereth has no problem with the team allocating money towards QB Dak Prescott rather than Zeke.

