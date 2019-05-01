Mark Schlereth: Cowboys would be wise to spend money on Dak rather than Zeke in the long run
Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott
- Ezekiel Elliott
Mark Schlereth
- NFC
- NFC East
Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
The Dallas Cowboys selected 2 RBs in the 2019 NFL Draft, possibly signaling the end of Ezekiel Elliott's time with the team. Hear why Mark Schlereth has no problem with the team allocating money towards QB Dak Prescott rather than Zeke.
