Kendrick Perkins doesn’t buy Harden’s excuses: ‘He shouldn’t have left the locker room if he wasn’t ready’
Kendrick Perkins joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to discuss Houston Rockets' loss to the Golden State Warriors. Hear why he thinks James Harden needs to stop making excuses and shouldn't have left the locker room if he wasn’t ready to play after his eye injury.
