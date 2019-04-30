Marcellus Wiley: The Chiefs are still a Super Bowl contender if Tyreek Hill is suspended this season
Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock discuss the Kansas City Chiefs and the report that Tyreek Hill could be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List. Hear why Marcellus is still sold on this team without potentially having their most explosive offensive player.
