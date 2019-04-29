Cuttino Mobley ‘seriously doubts’ the Bucks will defeat the Boston Celtics
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Celtics
- Central
- Cuttino Mobley
- East
- East
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
In reaction to the Boston Celtics' dominate Game 1 win, Cuttino Mobley ‘seriously doubts’ the Milwaukee Bucks will defeat the Celtics. Hear why Cuttino thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo's supporting cast isn’t shooting well enough to defeat the Celtics to win the series.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618