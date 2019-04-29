Cuttino Mobley ‘seriously doubts’ the Bucks will defeat the Boston Celtics

In reaction to the Boston Celtics' dominate Game 1 win, Cuttino Mobley ‘seriously doubts’ the Milwaukee Bucks will defeat the Celtics. Hear why Cuttino thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo's supporting cast isn’t shooting well enough to defeat the Celtics to win the series.

