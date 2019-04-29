Jason Whitlock: Wait to criticize Gettleman for drafting Daniel Jones
On today's Whitlogue, Jason Whitlock defends New York Giants' GM Dave Gettleman for drafting Duke QB Daniel Jones with the No.6 overall pick. Hear why Whitlock thinks Gettleman deserves time to prove this was a good pick for the Giants.
