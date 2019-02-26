Matt Barnes attributes LeBron’s lack of defensive effort to age — not disinterest in basketball
Video Details
The LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers are struggling and LeBron himself looks disinterested while playing defense. Hear why Matt Barnes doesn't think LeBron's outside-of-basketball activities are to blame, but age is the primary factor.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618