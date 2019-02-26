Mark Schlereth: ‘Ron Rivera could fix Antonio Brown’ if he’s traded to the Panthers
Video Details
Mark Schlereth joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to talk NFL. Hear why Schlereth thinks Antonio Brown would fit well playing alongside Cam Newton with the Carolina Panthers because of head coach Ron Rivera.
