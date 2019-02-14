Brian Scalabrine strongly believes the expectations for the Lakers are too high
Video Details
Brian Scalabrine thinks the 'virus' for the Los Angeles Lakers is the expectation the organization has since LeBron James joined the team. Hear why Scalabrine believes it will not be easy for the Lakers moving forward.
