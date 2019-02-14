Whitlock and Wiley agree that Odell Beckham & Antonio Brown wouldn’t be a good fit for the Patriots

Video Details

With the possibility of Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Brown being traded this offseason, some have pondered if they would be a good fit with the New England Patriots. Hear why Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley believe that they wouldn't be the right type of players for the Patriots.

More Videos »