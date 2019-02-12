Jason Whitlock: ‘Colin Kaepernick would be ratings gold’ playing football in the AAF
Jason Whitlock does his daily Whitlogue on today's show. Hear him explain why Colin Kaepernick should play in the new Alliance of American Football league as a stepping stone to the NFL.
