Cuttino Mobley thinks the Boston Celtics are in a ‘vulnerable’ state
Cuttino Mobley believes the Celtics are in a vulnerable state sitting in the 5th spot in the Eastern Conference. Hear why Cuttino is convinced their team is regressing their bench players and are 'vulnerable' with the uncertainty of Kyrie Irving.
