Jason Whitlock: Dak Prescott will lose the Cowboys’ locker room if he demands a big contract
Jason Whitlock does his daily Whitlogue on today's show. Hear him respond to Dak Prescott's comments about Tom Brady taking a pay cut and how the QB not taking a pay cut would affect his clout in the Dallas Cowboys locker room.
